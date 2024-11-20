FinThrive Refinancing Is the Latest to Advantage Some Creditors

(Bloomberg) -- Healthcare software company FinThrive’s debt refinancing announced this week includes below-par exchanges and sweeter terms for creditors who crafted the deal, according to people familiar with the situation.

The Clearlake Capital Group-backed firm’s revamped debt stack will include first-out, second-out, third-out and fourth-out term loans that reset the repayment pecking order, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private deal. They added the $155 million of new money as part of the deal will rank the same as the first-out loan, and that Clearlake is subordinating its debt holdings into the fourth-out paper.

The deal will lower FinThrive’s debt by more than $100 million, reduce interest costs and lengthen the maturity on its revolver, said some of the people.

The refinancing was cut with a majority of holders of FinThrive’s first- and second-lien loans and is open to all creditors, the company said in Monday’s statement announcing the deal. Those that brokered the transaction would receive a larger slice of higher-ranking obligations, according to the people.

Deals that offer sweeter terms for select creditors have grown more popular as companies with loose credit agreements negotiate with investors eager to improve their returns.

A representative with Clearlake declined to comment, while messages left with FinThrive were not returned.

First-lien lenders who didn’t negotiate the deal can swap their debt at 80 cents on the dollar for a blend of first-, second- and third-out paper, the people said. Of the total mix, those lenders could get around 40% of the third-out paper. Non-negotiating second-lien lenders can swap at around 65 cents for a combination of second- and third-out loans, according to the people.

Those who don’t agree to the exchange will be sent to the back of the repayment line and stripped of certain protections and liens on collateral, the people said, adding that interest payments on their existing loans can be deferred until maturity. Such coercive elements have become standard practice in recent debt restructurings, which creditors are generally agreeing to in order avoid getting pushed down the repayment line.

Brokers on Tuesday quoted the new first-out loan at around 98 cents on the dollar, the second-out loan at about 80 cents and the third-out paper at 50 cents, according to people familiar with the pricing. FinThrive’s existing first-lien loan due in 2028 has plunged to a record low of 58 cents from 68 cents on Monday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

