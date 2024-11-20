Germany Raises Contentious Gas Levy Amid Political Standstill

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s natural-gas market manager said it will increase a heavily criticized storage fee after political turmoil prevented the country’s parliament from scrapping the levy in time.

The fee — which is used to cover the costs of refilling storage sites — will rise to €2.99 ($3.16) per megawatt-hour from Jan. 1, Trading Hub Europe said. Berlin was trying to pass a law to abolish it from next year, but the ruling coalition’s implosion earlier this month impacted its ability to pass legislation.

The transit fee, paid by traders or utilities for deliveries through Germany, has been heavily criticized by other European countries, as it raises the cost of obtaining liquefied natural gas for countries such as Austria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, and complicates cutting off Russian pipeline flows.

So far, the total cost of moving gas from Germany to neighboring countries was as much as €3.50 per megawatt-hour, which is now going to be more expensive. The transit fee consists of an exit fee and the storage fee. The storage fee rose to €2.50 per megawatt-hour for the second half of 2024.

A spokesperson for the German economy ministry said abolishing the levy is an urgent legislative proposal that should be passed by the current Bundestag if possible. The amendments have been approved by the cabinet and still have to be passed by the parliament.

THE, which administers the fee in accordance with legal requirements, previously said it had until Nov. 20 to publish the new levy. The next gas storage fee will be set on July 1, it said.

