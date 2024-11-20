Gildan Nears Debut Canadian Dollar Debt Sale in Two Parts

David Swartz, equity analyst of Morningstar Research Services, talks about Gildan beating its Q3 profits and sales.

(Bloomberg) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. is considering selling its first Canadian-dollar bond as soon as Wednesday, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The deal will likely be sold in two parts, with maturities of five and seven years. The five-year note was discussed at 120 basis points above comparable government debt and the seven-year bond at around 135 basis points above, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

The total volume of the debt issued could be around C$700 million ($500 million), one person said.

Gildan began marketing the deal on Nov. 15 in Toronto and Montreal, Bloomberg News previously reported. The deal would be the clothing maker’s first loonie-denominated debt sale, according to data from Bloomberg. The company last week received a BBB issuer rating from Morningstar DBRS.

Gildan didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Montreal-based Gildan was embroiled in a costly proxy fight earlier this year with shareholders including Browning West LP, an investment partnership. Browning and its allies won control of the Gildan board.

The potential debt sale would align with the activist shareholders’ strategies for boosting Gildan’s stock price. Gildan Chief Executive Officer Glenn Chamandy said in March that he planned to use debt to fund share buybacks.

