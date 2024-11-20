ADVERTISEMENT

Manulife reaches reinsurance deal worth $5.4 billion to free up capital

By The Canadian Press
Manulife’s Chief Financial Officer, Colin Simpson joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the company's latest earnings and his outlook for their Asia business.

TORONTO — Manulife Financial Corp. says it has struck another deal to off-load lower-return assets through a $5.4-billion reinsurance deal.

The insurer says the agreement with Reinsurance Group of America includes $2.4 billion of long-term care reserves, which can be more challenging to transfer because they're seen as higher risk.

Reinsurers take on the risk of insurance policies, and a chunk of their premiums, helping insurers like Manulife free up capital.

The latest deal follows two other big reinsurance deals for Manulife in the past year, including a $13-billion agreement last December that also included long-term care, and a $5.8-billion deal in March.

Chief executive Roy Gori says in a statement that the company is unlocking shareholder value with a second long-term care deal to help it shift its portfolio towards higher return and lower risk.

Manulife says the deal should release $800 million in capital that it plans to return to shareholders through share buybacks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.

