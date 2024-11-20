South African Inflation at Four-Year Low Before Rate Decision

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s inflation rate declined to a more than four-year low, heralding another reduction in borrowing costs on Thursday.

Consumer prices rose 2.8% in October from a year earlier, compared with 3.8% in the prior month, Pretoria-based Statistics South Africa said Wednesday in a statement on its website. That was slower than the 3% median estimate of 15 economists in a Bloomberg survey.

The slowdown to below the lower end of the central bank’s 3% to 6% target range will likely persuade its monetary policy committee to ease monetary policy for the second time in as many months. All 20 economists polled in a separate Bloomberg survey expect the MPC to cut the benchmark rate by a quarter-point to 7.75% on Thursday.

Still, Governor Lesetja Kganyago will probably reiterate that future decisions will be data dependent with new inflation risks emerging.

The rand has depreciated almost 3% against the dollar since Donald Trump won the US election. The currency has also been undermined by risk-off sentiment toward emerging market assets, after Russia’s war with Ukraine entered a dangerous new phase this week when Ukrainian forces carried out their first strike on a border region in Russia using Western-supplied missiles.

--With assistance from Simbarashe Gumbo.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.