South Africa’s Energy Plan to Be Submitted to Lawmakers by March

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s government expects to complete a revision of its national energy blueprint this month and submit the proposed changes to lawmakers by the end of the first quarter, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said.

The government’s so-called Integrated Resource Plan has faced criticism from energy activists for being too reliant on fossil fuels, amid calls to diversify South Africa’s energy mix and add new capacity from renewable sources. Critics have cautioned that the plan is unlikely to achieve its fundamental goal of providing a stable electricity supply.

The plan was first announced in 2019, before being overhauled last year and released for public comment in January. Since then, the government has received dozens of substantive submissions, Ramokgopa told reporters at a briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday.

“We will consolidate those inputs” in the plan, which will “guide our work going into the future,” he said.

The plan will be presented as the Integrated Resource Plan 2024, South African National Energy Development Institute Chief Executive Officer Titus Mathe said at the briefing.

“It’s almost like a new IRP, based on what has happened in the last 12 months or so,” he said. “We have taken the latest input assumptions and also additional data from the likes of Eskom and other organizations, and of course, the performance of Eskom has changed, so all of that was taken into account.”

South Africa’s state-owned utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. hasn’t implemented rolling power cuts since March 26 on improved generation and energy availability.

Fossil fuels will still remain a part of the mix under the new plan, Ramokgopa said.

“Their share of the mix and the aggregate distribution of the mix must be such that you are able to realize the affordability of electricity,” he said.

--With assistance from Paul Burkhardt.

