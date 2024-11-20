Swiss Government to Introduce ‘Force Feeding’ Label on Fois Gras

(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s government will introduce new rules from next year that fois gras and other products from force-fed poultry must have a special label.

It was responding to an initiative by Swiss animal welfare groups, which had collected enough signatures to hold a national vote on whether to introduce an import ban. The administration on Wednesday recommended that lawmakers reject the initiative, saying that this would too severely restrict consumers’ freedom of choice.

The government said it’s introducing the new label to take into account campaigners’ concerns. The requirement — which is supposed to apply to all animal products manufactured without pain relief, including certain frog legs — should come into effect from mid-2025.

