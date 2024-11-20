Tokyo Gas Shares Jump Most Since 1987 After Elliott Stake Report

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tank at the Sodegaura LNG Terminal, operated by Tokyo Gas Co., in Sodegaura, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. The facility is one of the largest LNG terminals in Japan handling about 30 percent of the company's city gas volume. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Tokyo Gas Co.’s stock rose 15% at one point in early trading Wednesday, its biggest climb since 1987, after Elliott Investment Management reported it had acquired 5.03% of the utility company’s shares.

Elliott may make “important proposals” to Tokyo Gas, according to a filing to Japan’s finance ministry on Tuesday. The US activist fund believes Tokyo Gas should sell some of its properties and real estate projects, including the Park Hyatt Tokyo hotel, to help boost capital efficiency, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Elliott’s stake in the energy company marks the first time the fund has acquired more than 5% of a Japanese firm since 2019. It has also built stakes in Sumitomo Corp., SoftBank Group Corp. and real estate company Mitsui Fudosan Co. this year.

