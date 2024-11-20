Uganda Opposition Leader Besigye ‘Kidnapped’ in Kenya, Wife Says

(Bloomberg) -- Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye is being held in a military jail after being detained in neighboring Kenya’s capital over the weekend and moved to Kampala, according to his wife.

“He was kidnapped last Saturday while he was in Nairobi,” Winnie Byanyima, the executive director of UNAIDS, said on her X account. “We his family and his lawyers demand to see him. He is not a soldier. Why is he being held in a military jail?”

Uganda’s army spokesman Felix Kulayigye said he wasn’t aware of Besigye’s detention. Isaac Mwaura, a Kenyan government spokesman, didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.

Besigye, who has failed to unseat Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in four elections, has been arrested numerous times and says he’s been tortured while in custody. He’s previously been shot in the hand and been doused in pepper spray during protests.

Museveni, 80, has ruled Africa’s biggest coffee exporter since coming to power in 1986 after a five-year guerrilla war.

