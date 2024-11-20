UK Inflation Climbs More Than Forecast to 2.3% on Energy

(Bloomberg) -- UK inflation accelerated more than forecast to well above the 2% target, a pickup that is set to keep Bank of England officials wary over interest-rate cuts.

Consumer price inflation rose to 2.3% in October from 1.7% in September after a jump in energy bills, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday. It was above the 2.2% forecast by the BOE and private-sector economists.

Services inflation — which is being monitored closely by the BOE for signs of domestic pressures — remained elevated at 5%, in line with BOE forecasts and up from 4.9% in September.

The figures keep the BOE on track for a cautious approach to reversing the 14 back-to-back interest rate hikes amid growing inflationary threats at home and abroad.

It marked the biggest pickup in the headline inflation rate between months since October 2022. The BOE expects the rate to reach almost 3% by the third quarter of next year as an expansionary budget adds to the inflationary impulse caused by last year’s fall in energy prices falling out of the annual calculations.

The headline inflation rate was pushed up by a 10% rise in the UK’s energy price cap for households in October, compared to a drop a year earlier.

