Bill Hwang Judge Considers Reducing 18-Year Prison Sentence

(Bloomberg) -- Bill Hwang’s 18-year prison sentence could be reduced to 11.5 years after his lawyer argued the punishment was too harsh for the 60-year old Archegos Capital Management founder.

Hwang’s lawyer urged the judge to let his client serve 6.5 years in home confinement, in addition to the lighter prison term, at a hearing Thursday in Manhattan. US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, who on Wednesday gave Hwang 18 years behind bars, said he would consider the request.

Hellerstein ordered both sides to submit arguments and asked Hwang’s team to submit information on his health status to the judge privately.

Hwang was found guilty in July of orchestrating a scheme to mislead his bank counterparties into providing Archegos with billions of dollars in trading capacity that inflated the value of his portfolio until the bubble burst in March 2021. The implosion contributed to the demise of one of the biggest names in finance, Credit Suisse Group AG, and caused significant losses at Morgan Stanley, UBS Group AG, Nomura Holdings and other banks.

Thursday’s court session was a continuation of a day-long sentencing hearing on Wednesday, which Hellerstein set to consider issues in addition to Hwang’s prison term, including how much he may have to forfeit or pay victims in restitution.

Hellerstein on Thursday also agreed to allow Hwang to remain free while he appeals his conviction and sentence.

