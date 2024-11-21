Byju’s Founder Told Business Ally to Flee US to Avoid Testifying

Byju Raveendran, founder and chief executive officer of Think and Learn Pvt., speaks during the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The conference runs through March 28. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Byju Raveendran, the founder of Indian tech firm Byju’s, allegedly tried to convince a Nebraska businessman to leave the US in order to avoid testifying today in federal court about suspicious activities he observed while working with the controversial executive, according to court documents filed earlier this week.

Raveendran sent the businessman a plane ticket to Dubai just two days before a court hearing in which new allegations against Raveendran were set to be aired. William R. Hailer was scheduled to testify about how Raveendran tried to use loan proceeds that he allegedly hid from US lenders to secretly buy back a software company that was taken over by an American trustee.

Raveendran has been trying to regain control his capsizing education technology empire, which is under court supervision in both India, where the parent is based, and the US, where some of its valuable units are located, according to a court declaration filed by Hailer.

Earlier this year, Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey, the federal judge overseeing today’s hearing, held another business ally of Byju’s in contempt of court for fleeing the US just before he was set to testify.

Raveendran allegedly recruited Hailer, a former political consultant, to try to buy out US creditors owed more than $1.2 billion under a loan, according to the filing with the US Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. Raveendran could then swap that debt for ownership of Epic!, a education-software firm. The plan ultimately failed.

“Over the last several months I have been used as a pawn in Byju’s manipulation of the law,” Hailer wrote in testimony filed earlier this week. Hailer is set to testify in federal court today on behalf of a trustee, which is planning to sell Epic! in order to raise money for Byju’s creditors, including US lenders.

A representative for Byju’s and a lawyer for Raveendran did not return requests for comment.

Raveendran has denied wrongdoing in past responses to lender allegations, saying his actions were a justified response to overly aggressive tactics used by creditors who specialize in squeezing money out of distressed companies.

Lenders have been fighting Byju’s in both US state and federal courts for more than a year. Lenders claim Raveendran hid $533 million in loan proceeds that should have been repaid to creditors. Byju’s is also facing an insolvency proceeding in India, where a court-appointed professional has been tasked with raising money to repay lenders.

The case is Epic! Creations, Inc., 24-11161, US Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware (Wilmington).

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.