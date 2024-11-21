Northvolt Files for Bankruptcy in Blow for Europe’s EV Hopes

(Bloomberg) -- Northvolt AB filed for bankruptcy protection in the US after failing to secure a lifeline for its battery-cell business in a faltering market for electric vehicles.

The Swedish company filed for Chapter 11 in the Southern District of Texas, it said in a statement on Thursday. The court process protects the company from creditors, allowing operations to continue as it restructures its balance sheet.

Northvolt said its main factory will operate as usual during the reorganization. “The company will continue to make deliveries to customers, while fulfilling obligations to critical vendors and payment of wages to employees,” according to the statement.

The move caps months of talks with owners, customers and creditors to find a way for Europe’s rare homegrown maker of EV batteries to continue operations. The company slashed jobs and nixed expansion plans in a bid to overcome a cash squeeze that intensified over the autumn, after it lost a key contract and was unable to access $1.5 billion in loan guarantees.

Through the court process, Northvolt will have access to about $145 million in cash collateral, the company said. Scania CV AB, the truck making unit of Volkswagen AG and a key Northvolt customer, told Bloomberg separately that it will provide $100 million in debtor-in-possession financing.

Northvolt’s subsidiaries responsible for planned factories in Germany and Canada will operate as usual outside of the Chapter 11 process.

In recent weeks, Northvolt was engaged in intense negotiations involving lenders, shareholders and customers over a more than $300 million rescue proposal meant to tide the company over as it sought longer-term funding. When no deal materialized, the battery maker was left to seek protection from creditors.

Northvolt opened its main plant in Skelleftea, near the Arctic Circle, in 2021, but was unable to meet targets for ramping up volumes amid intense competition with established Chinese and South Korean battery-cell manufacturers. In June, shareholder BMW AG canceled a $2 billion battery order over quality issues.

As demand slowed in the broader EV market, Northvolt soon launched a review of its sprawling growth plan. It decided to slash 20% of its global work force, replaced the CEO of the flagship plant and bankrupted a unit dedicated to expansion there.

Volvo Car AB initiated proceedings last month to take over their joint venture, while Volkswagen AG’s representative to Northvolt’s board stepped down in November. The government of Sweden, meanwhile, repeatedly ruled out taking a stake to save its champion.

Chief Executive Officer Peter Carlsson said this month that the company needed more than $900 million to permanently secure its finances, and that the company was looking for partnerships, including in Asia.

Northvolt took in some $10 billion in debt and equity financing since its founding, including support from the European Investment Bank, Sweden’s Export Credit Corporation and the Nordic Investment Bank.

“We strongly believe in Northvolt’s ability to navigate through this period,” founding shareholder Vargas Holding AB said in a separate statement. “A Chapter 11 reorganization will provide stability to turn around this challenging situation.”

