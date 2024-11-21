Oil Heads for Weekly Advance as Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest weekly gain since early October on an escalation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

West Texas Intermediate traded near $70 a barrel and was up more than 4% for the week, while Brent closed above $74. Ukraine said Russia had launched a “new” kind of ballistic missile, which followed the expanded use of Western-provided long-range weapons by Ukrainian forces.

Oil has swung between weekly gains and losses since mid-October, influenced by the push and pull of various factors from a strong dollar to ample supply. The Kremlin also revamped its nuclear doctrine this week, as the conflict in Ukraine rapidly escalated following months of bloody attrition.

Still, the market faces a sizeable supply glut in 2025, with investors watching for a decision from OPEC+ on plans to revive idled production. That would likely coincide with persistent weak demand from China, as the Asian nation struggles to pull its economy out of a sustained slump.

