Saudi Aramco CFO Leaves Event Near Boston After Climate Protest

Signage above the Saudi Aramco booth on day two of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. The annual strategic energy conference runs from Oct 2-5. Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Climate protesters disrupted an MIT event with Saudi Arabian Oil Co. Chief Financial Officer Ziad Al-Murshed in a Boston suburb on Thursday, causing the executive to leave.

About 15 people rushed onto the stage while Al-Murshed was speaking, waving posters with “murderer” written on them and chanting phrases such as “no more drilling rigs.” Al-Murshed, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology alumnus, exited the room and didn’t return.

The protesters then turned to the audience — a group of finance executives — and chanted, “we need clean air, not another billionaire,” before leaving the venue, a hotel in Newton, Massachusetts.

Prior to the incident, Al-Murshed had talked about the oil major’s investment plans, pointing to more than $50 billion in planned capital expenditures in 2024. He emphasized the need for higher energy production.

“The world is going to need all those forms of energy,” Al-Murshed said, referring to shale gas, oil, renewables and other sources. “The worry, if there is a worry, is will we have enough energy going forward?”

The organizers of the event, the MIT Sloan CFO Summit, said in a statement that “in abundance of caution, the decision was made to end the talk.” The incident is under investigation by the police, the statement said.

A spokesperson for Saudi Aramco declined to comment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.