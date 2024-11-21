SNB’s Tschudin Says Inflation Is Comfortably in Range of 0%-2%

(Bloomberg) -- Consumer-price growth is well within the Swiss National Bank’s target range, according to Governing Board member Petra Tschudin.

“Inflation is now comfortably in the range of 0% to 2% where we want to see it,” Switzerland’s newest rate setter told a group of money-market professionals in Geneva on Thursday.

Swiss inflation slowed to 0.6% in October and some economists have warned that it could undershoot the SNB’s price goal in the foreseeable future.

Policymakers have reduced interest rates at every one at this year’s three meetings and are expected to do so again next month. After that they may cut one more time, bringing the policy rate to 0.5%.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.