UK Sanctions Angola’s Dos Santos in Dirty Money Crackdown

Isabel dos Santos, Angolan businesswoman and daughter of former Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, April 11, 2021. From self-imposed exile in Dubai, dos Santos has been fighting a legal battle against Angolas government as court orders roil her companies. Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The UK government sanctioned three tycoons that it dubbed “notorious kleptocrats” in a fresh attempt to crack down on dirty money flows.

Isabel Dos Santos, the daughter of Angola’s former president, Dmitry Firtash, a Ukrainian oligarch, and a Latvian businessman named Aivars Lembergs were added to the UK sanctions lists Wednesday. The trio and their advisers were hit with an asset freeze and travel ban under anti-corruption measures, the government said.

Dos Santos, once Africa’s richest woman, has already had hundreds of millions of pounds of assets frozen by a London court, after the Angolan state alleged that she had corruptly enriched herself during her father’s 38-year rule. Lawyers representing dos Santos didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Firtash hid his “ill-gotten gains” in the UK property market, using his wife to hold assets including the site of a disused London Underground station, the government said.

The sanctions mark the “first step” in Foreign Secretary David Lammy’s attempt to tackle dirty money flowing through the UK, something that he campaigned heavily on while in opposition.

“These unscrupulous individuals selfishly deprive their fellow citizens of much-needed funding for education, health care and infrastructure - for their own enrichment,” Lammy said in a statement.

Firtash made his fortune in the gas trade, expanding into chemicals and television after the fall of the Soviet Union, becoming one of Ukraine’s most powerful men.

He had deep ties to Russia, having profited from deals with gas giant Gazprom PJSC and businessmen from the inner circle of President Vladimir Putin. Since 2014, when Ukrainians ousted Viktor Yanukovych in mass protests — a leader Firtash supported — he has been a target of both Ukrainian and international investigations. Firtash’s media office in Kyiv declined to comment.

Lembergs was sanctioned by the US in 2019. A former mayor of the port city of Ventspils, a key outlet for Russian crude exports in the 1990s, he was found guilty in 2021 of crimes including extorting bribes, forgery and money laundering. His representatives couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

--With assistance from Aaron Eglitis and Volodymyr Verbianyi.

