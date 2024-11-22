Hedge Funds Slash Bullish Wagers on Gold Before War Jitters

(Bloomberg) -- Money managers’ bullish wagers on gold fell to the lowest in nearly four months before a flare-up in the Russia-Ukraine war boosted its haven appeal.

Hedge funds and other large speculators reduced net-long positions by 3.6% to 190,324 contracts as of Nov. 19, the lowest in 15 weeks, weekly US government data showed on Friday.

The precious metal was under pressure in the weeks following the re-election of Donald Trump as the US dollar surged, weighing on commodities. Gold has since recouped those losses amid rising geopolitical tensions.

