PE Firm Harith Buys African Infrastructure Fund for $360 Million

Vapour rises from cooling towers at the Kelvin Power Station coal-fired plant in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Envoys from the U.K., U.S. and the European Union flew to the country last month to offer billions of dollars in concessional loans and grants to ditch the plans for coal, though South African Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe didnt meet them. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A group of investors led by South African private equity firm Harith General Partners agreed to buy out an infrastructure fund with stakes in assets including Lanseria International Airport and Kelvin Power Station for 6.5 billion rand ($360 million).

The deal provides an exit opportunity for investors in the first Pan African Infrastructure Development Fund, which includes the continent’s largest pension fund — South Africa’s Government Employees Pension Fund — along with Absa Bank Ltd., Old Mutual Ltd. and others. Harith will team up with Mergence Investment Managers and Zungu Investments Ltd.

“This transaction comes during a period of sluggish fundraising and exit activity within the private equity space,” Harith Chief Executive Officer Sipho Makhubela said in an interview.

Africa’s infrastructure needs are massive, with cash-strapped governments on the continent constrained in their capacity to finance projects. The African Development Bank estimates the continent needs as much as $170 billion a year to improve access to electricity, build and upgrade roads, and expand telecommunications services.

The fund being acquired by Harith and its partners was opened in 2007. It owns large stakes in essential infrastructure on the continent including a 37.5% stake in Lanseria — South Africa’s only private airport; a 37.92% holding in energy firm Anergi that owns the Kelvin power plant in Johannesburg; and 15.3% of Remgro CIVH, which holds fiber assets.

PSG Capital Ltd. acted as financial adviser on the transaction, which brings to 10 the number of African countries in which the Harith-led consortium holds stakes in infrastructure projects.

The deal “will, among other things, make us a significant player in Africa’s just energy transition efforts,” Makhubela said.

