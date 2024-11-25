Alimentation Couche-Tard earns US$708.8 million in second quarter

James Callahan, portfolio manager of Barometer Capital Management, joins BNN Bloomberg to and talks about Couche-Tard's new bid for 7-Eleven.

LAVAL, Que. — Alimentation Couche-Tard says its earnings attributable to shareholders were US$708.8 million in its second quarter. That’s down 13.5 per cent from US$819.2 million a year earlier.

The Laval, Que.-based company says total revenues were US$17.4 billion, up six per cent from US$16.4 billion.

Earnings per diluted share were 75 cents US, down from 85 cents US during the same quarter last year.

The company says its adjusted net earnings were reduced primarily due to a lower road transportation fuel gross margin in the U.S. as well as softer consumer traffic and demand and other factors.

President and CEO Alex Miller says parts of the company’s fuel and convenience business continued to feel the effects of careful consumer spending, and the company is confident in its long-term strategic growth plan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2024.

