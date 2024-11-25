Gold Steady After Surging Last Week on Escalation of Ukraine War

Unmarked gold bars are kept to be stamped with MMTC logo at at gold and silver refinery operated by MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. in Nuh, India, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied after jumping the most in 20 months last week as an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war boosted haven demand.

Bullion traded near $2,720 an ounce after surging 6% last week as the conflict entered a dangerous new phase. President Vladimir Putin said his forces may use a new missile again after targeting Ukraine in retaliation for Kyiv’s use of American and UK-made weapons on Russian territory.

The precious metal also received a tailwind as a gauge of the dollar dropped on Monday following President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Scott Bessent to oversee the US Treasury. The hedge fund manager is viewed as likely to take a more gradual approach on tariffs. A weaker US currency makes bullion cheaper for many buyers.

Gold fell sharply after Trump’s election victory as the dollar surged, but has now recouped most of those losses. It’s still up more than 30% this year, supported by healthy central bank buying, haven demand and Federal Reserve rate cuts. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and UBS Group AG said last week that they expected bullion to continue rallying next year.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,719.30 an ounce as of 8:14 a.m. in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.5%. Silver was steady, while platinum and palladium climbed.

The market is looking ahead to a slew of of data this week that may give insight into the Fed’s likely rate path. These include minutes of the central bank’s November meeting minutes, consumer confidence and personal consumption expenditure data — the monetary authority’s preferred gauge of inflation.

