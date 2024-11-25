Israel Holds Rates as War Quickens Inflation and Slows Economy

(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s central bank left interest rates unchanged as it weighs a war-related economic slowdown and quickening inflation.

The Bank of Israel held its base case rate at 4.5% on Monday, in line with the estimates of all economists surveyed by Bloomberg. It was the monetary policy committee’s seventh straight hold and its last meeting for 2024. The next rate decision is scheduled for early January.

The US and Israeli officials have said that talks on a cease-fire with Lebanese-based Hezbollah militants have made progress in the past week. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is yet to announce a deal.

Governor Amir Yaron has said inflationary pressures brought on by the conflicts against Hamas and Hezbollah will likely keep rate cuts off the table until the second half of 2025.

The country’s annual inflation stood at 3.5% as of October, above the government’s target range of 1% to 3%. That’s largely due to supply-side constraints. The construction and agriculture sectors have been hit by a shortage of Palestinian workers who are banned from entering Israel, causing rent and food prices to rise significantly over the past year.

Israel’s aviation market has also suffered with many international carriers avoiding the country. That’s sent airfare costs soaring.

Inflation may accelerate to as much as 4% after a value added tax increase in January and probably won’t fall back into the bank’s target range before the end of 2025, according to Yoni Fanning, a strategist in Tel Aviv at Mizrahi Tefahot Bank.

At the same time, the central bank sees the economy growing just 0.5% this year, down from its earlier projection of 1.5%.

The shekel’s recent performance may also support a policy of holding rather than raising rates. Since the start of October, the currency’s strengthened around 3% versus the dollar. In that period, it’s the only one of 31 expanded major currencies tracked by Bloomberg not to have fallen against the dollar.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.