Telecom Firm Digicel Tells Creditors It’s Facing US Justice Department Probe

(Bloomberg) -- Digicel Group told creditors it is cooperating with a US Justice Department probe in a private earnings call, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The international mobile operator, which reported improved earnings a year after restructuring its debt, disclosed to creditors that it was cooperating with the DOJ over an alleged violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, one of the people said. The company declined to give any further details about the scope, geography or quantum of the scrutiny it is facing, and did not respond to questions during the call, said the people, asking not to be identified as they are not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Digicel’s $1.3 billion payment-in-kind bond due in 2027 dropped at the end of last week and was trading at around 96.5 cents on the dollar as of Monday afternoon New York time, according to Trace pricing data.

Founded by Irish tycoon Denis O’Brien, Digicel operates in the Caribbean and Central America. Last year, the firm was taken over by creditors including PGIM Inc. and Contrarian Capital Management as part of a deal to cut debt by $1.7 billion.

A representative for Digicel did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for the DOJ declined to comment. Representatives for Contrarian and PGIM also did not respond to requests for comment.

--With assistance from Chris Strohm.

