Oil Steady as Likely OPEC+ Delay Countered by Cease-Fire Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady as a forecast drop in US stockpiles and signs OPEC+ will once again delay restoring some output countered easing geopolitical risk after a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah.

West Texas Intermediate traded below $69 a barrel after losing more than 3% in the previous two sessions, while Brent crude closed near $73. The American Petroleum Institute reported US crude inventories shrank by 5.9 million barrels last week, which would be the biggest drop since August if confirmed by government figures later Wednesday.

OPEC+ meets this weekend, and is likely to delay an increase to production that was planned for January for several months on signs of a glut, according to delegates. Meanwhile, Israel reached a deal for a 60-day cease-fire with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah after weeks of talks mediated by the US.

Crude has been caught in a tight range since the beginning of last month, buffeted by competing bullish and bearish signals. A number of catalysts may drive the market’s next move — including the policies of a second Trump presidency and geopolitical risks linked to Russian and Iranian supplies next year.

