Panama’s Debt Downgraded by S&P to Lowest Investment Grade

(Bloomberg) -- Panama’s credit score was cut by S&P Global Ratings, putting the Central American nation a step closer to losing its investment-grade status.

S&P lowered Panama to BBB- from BBB, citing rising government debt levels made worst by sluggish revenue. The outlook is stable.

“The downgrade reflects the sovereign’s weaker flexibility that increases the vulnerability to economic and fiscal challenges ahead,” analysts including Karla Gonzalez and Manuel Orozco wrote in a Tuesday statement.

Fitch Ratings downgraded Panama to junk in March, which means a further cut by S&P or Moody’s Ratings — which also scores the country’s debt at the lowest investment grade level — should trigger forced selling of the country’s bonds by some dedicated funds.

Panama’s dollar notes came under pressure last year after the shutdown of a key copper mine added to worries over the nation’s large fiscal deficits.

