Peabody Lines Up $2.1 Billion Loan to Buy Anglo’s Coal Business

(Bloomberg) -- Peabody Energy Corp. has obtained a $2.075 billion bridge loan from a mix of banks and private credit to back its acquisition of Anglo American Plc’s steelmaking coal business.

The US miner plans to refinance the loan before the acquisition closes in the first half of next year, the company said in a public filing. Jefferies, Deutsche Bank, KKR Capital Markets and KKR Corporate Lending are providing the loan, according to the statement.

Private credit has emerged as a financing alternative to traditional lenders that have become reluctant to fund projects that may trigger environmental, social and governance risks. Australian coal miner Whitehaven Coal Ltd. earlier this year secured a $1.1 billion loan from 17 private credit providers and one bank for the purchase of two mines from BHP Group Ltd.

Peabody agreed to acquire Anglo American’s coal operations in Australia’s Queensland state to expand into metallurgical coal production, used in the manufacture of steel. The company has separately inked a deal to sell a controlling interest in one of the mines to Indonesia’s PT Delta Dunia Makmur for $455 million.

Anglo American’s sale of its coal business in Australia is part of a restructuring strategy to fend off a $49 billion takeover offer from BHP Group earlier this year.

