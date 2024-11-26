The Ultimate Food and Drinks Holiday Gift Guide

(Bloomberg) -- For anyone who likes to cook or mix drinks, we’ve arrived at the best time of the year. The same goes for people who just want to eat and imbibe.

But that doesn’t mean the holiday season isn’t stressful. Finding an ideal holiday present for discerning culinary-minded friends can be as delightful, and as simultaneously challenging, as finding the perfect recipe. So in our annual list of gift ideas for foodies and drinkers, we’re covering all the bases, and at multiple price points. From a festive bar-cart centerpiece to a handsome monogrammed skillet to a chocolate cake candle that looks so real you’ll want to take a bite, here’s your cheat sheet for 2024 holiday shopping. It covers everyone you may have in mind, including tea lovers, coffee fanatics and carnivores.

And if you need more gift-giving inspiration that’s—gasp!—not celebrating food and drink, you can head to our dazzling classics-minded gift guide.

Food and Kitchen Products

Manresa Cinnamon Roll Baking KitPastry chef Avery Ruzicka helms the bakery extension of venerated, now shuttered California restaurant Manresa, and she’s behind these classic cinnamon rolls. Her DIY kit includes pre-portioned ingredients, a rolling pin and a pan—along with a link to her baking demo—to prep two six-roll batches of her icing dripping morning staple. $149

Cloud23 Sweet & Spicy Variety PackLike his soccer star father, Brooklyn Beckham is an avid cook. His first hot sauce, packaged in stylish glass bottles, is sweet and spicy and comes in two flavors. The Hot Habanero is both fiery and floral; the Sweet Jalapeño balances brown sugar sweetness with apple cider vinegar and organic California-sourced lime juice. $35

The Four Horsemen CookbookIt took almost a decade for the cultishly beloved natural wine bar to release a compendium of its signature recipes. In the new The Four Horsemen: Food and Wine for Good Times From the Brooklyn Restaurant (Abrams), chef Nick Curtola shares recipes for hits such as his crisp yet chewy flatbread, as well as fried skate with sungold tomatoes. The beverage notes are from the restaurant’s globally acclaimed wine director, the late Justin Chearno. $28

Peter Luger Steak House Porterhouse SteakThe legendary New York steakhouse began shipping its renowned dry aged beef during the pandemic; its newest release features the restaurant’s legendary cut for two, the porterhouse. The approximately 38-ounce steak comes with a bottle of the tangy house sauce and those distinctive milk chocolate Luger coins that sign out a meal. $156

Claud Devil’s Food Cake Candle for TwoThe towering six-layer chocolate cake that’s a must-order at the popular New York restaurant Claud is now a limited-run soy candle. The life-size trompe l’oeil candle not only looks like the real thing, it also smells just like it, with hand-painted layers and wax shavings that mimic the finishing salt that adorns the edible version. $58

All Roads Suede Pot HolderWorking out of a studio in California’s Mojave Desert, partners Robert Dougherty and Janelle Pietrzak fashion artistic items that are also supremely functional. One of their newest releases will help holiday cooks handle the heat in style; an elegantly rustic pot holder made from two shades of soft, tan suede. This surprising statement piece’s added loop makes it easy to display. $30

Smithey Little Farmhouse SkilletHand-forged by blacksmiths in South Carolina and designed for a lifetime of use, Smithey’s handsome gold-toned 9-inch carbon steel skillet is naturally nonstick, making it easy to cook everything from eggs to well-seared meat. Add a custom engraving for an additional $40. $200

Flamingo Estate Bon Bon Chocolate SetRichard Christiansen has cultivated an international following for the pantry and homecare staples that spotlight his Los Angeles hills estate. His 16-piece set includes confections filled with sweet-tart strawberry-balsamic ganache and luscious brown-butter sage caramel. $88

Drinks

Waterford New Year Firework Green Cocktail ShakerThis year, the centuries-old Irish glassware brand has gotten into the holiday spirit. Both festive and functional, this crystal and stainless steel cocktail shaker—part of Waterford’s new Firework collection—enhances any bar cart with its celebratory style via linear cuts and a kelly green hue. $220

The Cocktail Cabinet: WhiskeyThis handsome midcentury-designed deck of recipe cards from Bloomberg Pursuits Top Shelf cocktail expert Kara Newman features all of the key concoctions an informed whiskey lover should know. Included is the history behind tipples new and old from the angostura bitters-drenched Trinidad Sour to the rye and sweet vermouth-blended Brooklyn. $25

Fellow Aiden Precision Coffee MakerBlending the convenience of automatic drip with the quality of pour-over, Aiden is the sleek, design-forward coffeeware brand Fellow’s first-ever coffee maker. Home baristas can even prep and schedule a pot the night before so it’s ready in the a.m. $365

Denver & Liely Wine GlassEight years of research and development, plus counseling from classic wine estates including Bordeaux’s Château Pichon Baron, led to this pioneering release from the noted Australian glassware producer. Directional fins along the base of the glass’ bowl, inspired by the shape and structure of a turbine engine, allow for quicker aeration and enhances the scents and taste of the wine. $150 per glass

The Qi Blooming Glass TeapotWhimsical homeware designer Sophie Lou Jacobsen collaborated on this handmade pastel glass pot; included are nine organic dried rose, chrysanthemum and lotus tea leaf and edible flower bundles that bloom into gorgeous flowerlike designs when you add hot water. $129

Cristal Rosé 2014Louis Roederer Champagne’s newest tête de cuvée rosé release commemorates the maison’s 50th year of prestige winemaking. Sheathed in its signature orange cellophane bag that protects it from ultraviolet light, the pink- and copper-toned 2014 vintage shines especially bright thanks to favorable growing conditions; the 55% pinot noir and 45% chardonnay blend channels strawberries and raspberries and brioche. $700

Nama M1 Plant-Based Milk MakerNot only does this sleek blender (in black or white) produce creamy “milk” from ingredients such as almonds, oats and coconut in around 120 seconds, it’s also a cinch to clean. Because the M1’s motor is so powerful, with a centrifuge that helps blast nuts to smithereens, it uses less of the base ingredient than other machines to make an incredibly rich product. $400

