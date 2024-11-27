French Bond Spreads Widen Again With Government Fears Mounting

(Bloomberg) -- A measure of French bond risk rose for an eighth day to the widest level since the European sovereign debt crisis, amid mounting concerns the government will struggle to survive a possible no-confidence vote next month.

The gap between French 10-year rates and safer German equivalents widened as much as four basis points to 90 basis points on Wednesday, the highest since 2012. The nation’s benchmark stocks index fell to the lowest level in a year.

Investors are worried that Prime Minister Michel Barnier may struggle to pass a budget for next year, derailing plans to cut spending, raise taxes and curb a ballooning budget deficit that has irked markets. Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party has vowed to bring down the administration with a no-confidence motion if its budget demands aren’t met.

“The market believes the odds of a vote succeeding is a real threat,” said Benoit Gerard, rates strategist at Natixis SA.

The National Rally on Wednesday renewed its threat to the government, with spokesman Jean-Philippe Tanguy echoing demands to better protect household purchasing power. The party plays a crucial role in parliament after winning the most party seats in a snap election for the lower house last summer.

“We’ve had a month of budget negotiations without budget negotiations, where they tried to ram through the budget without taking into account the comments of the National Rally,” Tanguy said. It’s up to Barnier “to decide what fate he wants for his government.”

Barnier warned on Tuesday financial markets would face a “storm” if lawmakers reject his government’s budget proposals and vote it out of power.

France’s bonds started to underperform early last week, and the current run of spread widening is the longest since 2022. Citigroup Inc. strategists said Tuesday that the gap may reach 100 basis points quicker than expected. Meanwhile, a credit gauge of the risk that the nation leaves the euro area reached a seven-year high.

Adding to the moves, data released earlier Wednesday showed France’s consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in November, an evidence of the nation’s persistent economic headwinds. Markets are also on edge ahead of a rating review from S&P Global Ratings on Friday.

Appetite to own French government bonds “is very low” given the political turmoil, said Evelyne Gomez-Liechti, a strategist at Mizuho International Plc. “And the move seems to have plenty of momentum.”

France’s CAC 40 Index fell as much as 1.3% on Wednesday. Banks like BNP Paribas SA, Societe Generale SA and Credit Agricole SA as well as insurer AXA SA slipped. French equities are a rare developed-market underperformer this year, falling nearly 6% while the pan-European Stoxx 600 has climbed 5%.

