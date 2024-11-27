Pemex Freezes New Deals With Contractors Amid Supplier Debt Woes

A fishing boat passes the Francisco I. Madero oil refinery in Pueblo Viejo, Veracruz state, Mexico, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Pemex reduced runs at its domestic refineries for the second month as it continues to reel from the impact of an April fire, while another plant was ordered to curtail runs after air quality in the area surrounding the capital deteriorated.

(Bloomberg) -- Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos is putting a freeze on new contracts with service providers as the company works to pay off the roughly $20 billion it owes suppliers.

The temporary halt by Pemex’s exploration and production arm applies to new agreements with contractors that haven’t been previously formalized, according to an internal company document seen by Bloomberg.

The freeze follows the publication of Mexico’s draft 2025 budget, which allocates less money for Pemex’s exploration and production, according to the document, dated Nov. 25 and signed by Nestor Rodriguez Romero, the company’s head of exploration and production. Pemex may approve select contracts it deems necessary, the document said.

A Pemex spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mexico’s finance ministry is preparing to enlist a group of banks to provide Pemex with financing to pay off the company’s debts to service providers, the company’s CEO said last week. Pemex owes contractors as much as $20.5 billion in back payments for oil field work and other services.

