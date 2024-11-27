Tikehau, CDC Explore Exit Options for French Firm Egis

(Bloomberg) -- Tikehau Capital SCA and Caisse des Dépôts & Consignations are studying options for French construction and engineering firm Egis SA, according to people familiar with the matter.

The shareholders are discussing possibilities with advisers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. including a potential sale, listing or putting the company into a continuation fund, the people said. A deal could value Paris-headquartered Egis at about €2 billion ($2.1 billion), said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

Deliberations are ongoing and Tikehau and CDC haven’t made any final decisions, the people said. Representatives for Tikehau, CDC, Egis and JPMorgan declined to comment.

Egis has helped build everything from nuclear plants in France to public transport systems in Australia. It’s also involved in the expansion of India’s Tiruchirappalli Airport and the Ohio River bridges project that connects Indiana and Kentucky in the US. More than 60% of its work is outside France, its website shows.

Tikehau bought a 40% stake in Egis in January 2022 as part of Egis’s strategic plan that primarily focuses on international market. State-owned CDC has a 34% stake alongside Egis’s executive partners and employees who hold 26%.

Egis has almost doubled its revenue since 2020 to €1.9 billion last year thanks to an average organic growth of 12% per year and 35 acquisitions across the world, Egis Chief Executive Officer Laurent Germain said in an interview in October. The company aims to spend about $800 million on acquisitions in the US and Canada as part of its plan to reach about $1.1 billion in sales there by 2028.

