UK Government Yields on EV Mandate as Carmakers Come Up Short

(Bloomberg) -- The UK government vowed more support for the nation’s car industry and will consult with manufacturers on changes to an electric-vehicle sales mandate they won’t come close to meeting this year.

While the government remains committed to a 2030 phase-out of new cars powered solely by combustion engines, its sales quotas for zero-emission vehicles, or ZEVs, isn’t working as planned, Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said late Tuesday.

“The transport secretary and I have heard you loud and clear on the need for support to make this transition a success,” Reynolds said at a dinner hosted by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, the auto industry’s trade group. “We’ll be consulting with you on changes to the ZEV mandate and inviting your views on options for a better way forward.”

The mandate put in place during the waning months of Rishi Sunak’s time as prime minister requires that 22% of the new cars and 10% of the vans each manufacturer sells this year be zero-emission. The industry as a whole has exceeded the target for cars in a single month this year, even as manufacturers have discounted EVs by billions of pounds.

Reynolds spoke hours after Stellantis NV announced plans to close one of its van factories in the UK that employs around 1,100 workers. The owner of Vauxhall expects to shift production of electric vans from its plant in Luton, northwest of London, to its other factory in Ellesmere Port, near Liverpool.

