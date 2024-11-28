Brazil’s Real Drops to All-Time Low as Spending Cuts Fall Flat

(Bloomberg) -- The Brazilian real dropped to an all-time low as the government’s proposed measures to cut $12 billion in spending underwhelmed investors.

The real fell as much as 1.1% at the open on Thursday to 5.99 per dollar, weakening past the previous intraday low of 5.97 per dollar seen in May 2020 during the Covid pandemic. It’s down 19% this year, the worst in emerging markets.

The measures announced by Finance Minister Fernando Haddad include limits to minimum salary growth, capping high salaries for public workers and higher taxes for income above 50,000 reais monthly. The government also decided to exempt wages of up to 5,000 reais monthly from income tax, which fueled pessimism as traders bet it would water down the fiscal impact of the package.

Brazilian assets have been battered by growing pessimism on the outlook for the country’s growing budget deficit. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has increased spending since taking office in 2023 to fulfill pledges of improving living standards for poor Brazilians.

Public coffers have come under additional pressure this year as the administration responds to disasters including historic floods, widespread forest fires and a record drought.

The growing distrust of the government’s fiscal commitment has also hit inflation expectations, which has pushed the central bank to hike rates just as the Federal Reserve eases monetary policy. Swap rates have surged, indicating policymakers will have to continue hiking rates to contain the worsening outlook.

The slide also comes amid a broad selloff in emerging currencies following Donald Trump’s election in the US. Developing nation assets have been hit hard by prospects Trump’s policies will strengthen the dollar and fan inflation in the world’s largest economy, forcing central banks around the world to keep interest rates higher for longer and crimping economic growth.

Still, Brazil’s currency is leading losses among developing peers as signs the government was abandoning pledges for fiscal responsibility wreak havoc on local assets. Stocks have also lagged most major benchmarks as investors price in lower growth and higher rates — JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley both downgraded Brazilian equities in November citing a growing budget deficit and the prospect of higher rates.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.