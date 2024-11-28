French 10-Year Borrowing Costs Match Greece’s for First Time

(Bloomberg) -- France’s benchmark bond yield matched Greece’s for the first time on record, putting the bloc’s second-largest economy on an equal footing with a country once at the heart of the European sovereign debt crisis.

The rate on 10-year French notes, traditionally considered among the safest in the euro area, and rated AA- by S&P Global Ratings, rose to as high as 3.03%. That’s the same as comparable Greek bonds, which only last year were still classified as junk by major credit-rating firms.

It’s an unwelcome comparison for French officials, with investors worried that Prime Minister Michel Barnier may struggle to pass a budget for next year and ultimately remain in power. That would derail plans to cut spending, raise taxes and curb a ballooning budget deficit.

At the peak of Greece’s woes in 2012, its 10-year bonds yielded over 30 percentage points more than French debt. They have been on an upward trajectory as the nation recovers from the crisis, while regaining investment-grade status last year.

On Tuesday, Barnier said the country would face a “storm” in financial markets if lawmakers reject his government’s proposals and votes it out of power. The premier’s political survival hangs on whether French far-right leader Marine Le Pen’s will back a potential no-confidence vote when he presents final versions of the 2025 government and social-security budget bills in coming days and weeks.

France’s finances are about to face scrutiny from S&P Global Ratings on Friday, which could be the next catalyst for market moves after both Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Ratings gave it a negative outlook last month.

French officials have seen government borrowing costs rise relative to peers since President Emmanuel Macron called snap elections in June. The yield premium over German debt, the region’s benchmark issuer, has risen 33 basis points this year to over 87 basis points, touching the highest since 2012 on Wednesday.

To be sure, the small size of the Greek bond market makes meaningful comparisons difficult. Greek government debt eligible to a key index amounts to a little over €80 billion, compared to over €1.8 trillion for France.

Yet the fact French yields now match or exceed three of the four so-called PIGS — the moniker used to describe the region’s crisis-struck economies of Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain — is a symbolic warning shot to Macron. Some in the market, such as Allianz Global Investors, see a risk French bonds could soon even yield the same as Italy, where 10-year debt now carries just a 39 basis point premium over its neighbor.

“The so-called ‘PIGS’ countries were forced to reform structurally after the European crisis which in the end paid out,” said Sonia Renoult, ABN Amro Bank NV in Amsterdam. “France never undertook such reforms and today they have to pay the bill for it.”

