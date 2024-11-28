French Government Mulls Concessions to Avoid Budget Disaster

The Eiffel Tower beyond Place de la Concorde in central Paris, France, on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. The French economy will exit a six-month stagnation with slight growth at the start of 2024, according to the Bank of Frances monthly business survey.

(Bloomberg) -- French Finance Minister Antoine Armand said he is prepared to make concessions on the 2025 budget bill to avoid opposition parties toppling the government in the coming weeks.

“The question is whether it’s better to have a budget that is not exactly the one we want or no budget,” Armand said on RMC radio on Thursday. “Obviously it’s better to work on a budget that is not exactly the same, otherwise we leap into the unknown.”

Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s government risks being toppled in the coming weeks as opposition lawmakers threaten to unite in no-confidence votes over the fiscal plans.

The prospect has pushed investors to sell French assets, driving up the country’s borrowing costs compared with European peers. The rate on 10-year French notes matched Greece’s for the first time on record on Thursday.

“We are faced with an immense responsibility today to provide a budget for the country,” Armand said. “There is the other path that leads to the unknown, to downgrade and the dislocation of the country.”

