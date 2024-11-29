Bank of Ghana Hits Pause on Rates After Inflation Heats Up

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Ghana left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, amid improvements in domestic economic activity and some sluggishness in the pace of disinflation.

The monetary policy committee held the rate at 27%, Governor Ernest Addison said in an emailed statement Friday. Of the six economists polled by Bloomberg, three expected a hold and the others expected a cut.

“The horizon for inflation to get back within the target band of 6%-10% has slightly shifted forward to the fourth quarter of 2025 from the original forecast period of the third quarter 2025,” Addison said. “In the near-term, strengthening of the currency will augur well for future price developments.”

Annual inflation quickened for a second straight month in October to 22.1%.

