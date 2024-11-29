Brazil Jobless Rate Falls to All-Time Low in Latest Win for Lula

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s jobless rate fell to the lowest level on record, representing a political win for a President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva while adding to the concern of policymakers who fear the economy is running too hot.

Official data released Friday showed the unemployment rate fell to 6.2% in October from a month earlier, matching the median estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. It is the lowest level in the data series going back to 2012, and showed some 6.8 million people were out of work.

Since returning to office in 2023, Lula has worked to make good on a campaign promise to create more jobs and prosperity for working Brazilians. The economy is surging under his watch, but investors are on tenterhooks over simmering inflation and a widening budget shortfall.

Double-digit borrowing costs, which the central bank began raising even in higher in September, have so far failed to significantly dent growth or bring price increases toward the 3% target.

Strong consumer demand, thanks in large part to a robust job market, and a slide in Brazilian assets are complicating the outlook. While the Lula government has tried to ease financial market concerns, a much-awaited spending cut plan released this week fell well short of expectations.

--With assistance from Giovanna Serafim and Robert Jameson.

