France’s Le Pen Boosts Budget Demands Ahead of Monday Deadline

(Bloomberg) -- Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who holds outsize leverage in France’s split parliament, gave Prime Minister Michel Barnier until Monday to accede to her budget demands before she decides whether to topple the government.

Le Pen’s National Rally is demanding that Barnier tweak his 2025 budget plans, which incorporates €60 billion ($63.5 billion) of fiscal adjustments, to abandon a proposal to reduce drug reimbursements, call a moratorium on new or higher taxes on most individuals, to index pensions to inflation from Jan. 1 and to enact tougher migration and crime policies.

Barnier, who agreed yesterday to abandon plans to raise taxes on electricity, one of the National Rally’ key demands, will need to push through the social security portion of the new budget as soon as Monday. Opposition lawmakers on the left have threatened to table a no-confidence motion once that happens, and if the National Rally decides to support the move then the government could fall by Wednesday.

“There are still difficulties,” Le Pen said of Barnier’s budget in remarks to Le Monde. “He has until Monday.

National Rally President Jordan Bardella claimed “a victory” following Barnier’s change of course on the key electricity concession and followed up with more demands. He wrote on the social media platform X that other red lines remain and “we can’t just stop there.”

Bardella also called on Barnier to boost competitiveness for small- and medium-sized companies.

“These sensible measures are realistic, can be applied rapidly and are expected by the vast majority of French people,” Bardella wrote. “The prime minister can’t remain deaf to them. He has a few days left.”

Le Pen told Le Monde she still intends to vote for the censure of the government as early as next week, in the event it applies article 49.3 of the Constitution to pass the social security financing bill.

“We want to find compromises,” French government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon said on France 2 Friday. “Does the National Rally want to truly pass a budget, or set France up on a collision course for disaster?”

The prospect of a no-confidence vote has pushed investors to sell French assets, driving up the country’s borrowing costs compared with European peers.

France’s 10-year yield premium over Germany — a closely watched gauge of risk — fell four basis points on Thursday, which would be its largest decline since July.

Still, that only dents an upward trend in recent months. The spread now stands at 82 basis points compared with fewer than 50 basis points before President Emmanuel Macron called a snap election in June.

Barnier’s concession on electricity taxes means power prices would decrease by 14% from February instead of the 9% previously planned, he said.

