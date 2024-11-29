Turkey’s Economy Posts Limited Growth Amid High Interest Rates

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s economy expanded by 2.1% in the third quarter, with growth constrained by high borrowing costs.

Economists in a Bloomberg survey were expecting annual growth of 2.5%. Gross domestic product shrank 0.2% quarter on quarter, unchanged from the revised figure in previous period, Turkey’s state statistics agency said on Friday.

Turkey’s annual growth rate has sharply dropped compared to the robust first quarter and the pre-pandemic average of above 5%. “Looking ahead, growth is likely to remain subdued,” Selva Bahar Baziki of Bloomberg Economics said in a note ahead of the data.

The central bank is battling to control inflation of almost 49% with tight monetary policy, holding its key rate at 50% for eight consecutive months. That’s put the brakes on industrial production, though domestic demand remains robust in part due to Turks bringing forward purchases of some goods to avoid even steeper prices.

Turkey’s central bank sees inflation finishing this year at 44%, before slowing to 21% by the end of 2025.

The central bank implied earlier this month that a rate cut could soon be justified due to slowing inflation. The speed of the anticipated monetary easing is likely to have a decisive impact on growth in forthcoming quarters.

