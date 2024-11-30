Suriname’s Ramdin Taps Oil Leverage for OAS Elections

(Bloomberg) -- Suriname’s Foreign Affairs Minister Albert Ramdin said on Saturday his country’s emergence as a major oil producer could garner support for him to be voted in as the next Secretary General of the Organization of American States.

Countries become more relevant geopolitically when they have “strategic assets” such as oil and gas that they own and manage, Ramdin told Bloomberg by phone, adding that he has already secured the commitment of the 14 independent Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member states. With endorsements also from Chile, Peru and Honduras, he said he was confident of winning at least 18 votes to head the OAS in its elections to be held in March.

Ramdin previously served as OAS assistant secretary general from 2005 to 2015, and CARICOM Assistant Secretary General from 1999 to 2001. If he beats his lone rival, Paraguay’s Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, he intends to focus on peace building and conflict resolution, strengthening democracy, human rights, security and development matters.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.