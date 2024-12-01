Poland Finds Probable Leak in Druzhba Oil Pipeline to Germany

(Bloomberg) -- Poland is checking whether the Druzhba pipeline transporting oil to German refineries is leaking, according to firefighters in the eastern European nation.

Emergency workers secured the area around the pipeline near Pniewy, western Poland, after receiving information about a possible leak at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Martin Halasz, a spokesman for the firefighters, said by phone. He was confirming an earlier report by the PAP newswire.

Representatives of pipeline operator PERN SA are on site and closed crude flows from east to west, according to Halasz. The pipeline supplies the Leuna and Schwedt refineries in Germany, which buy oil via the Polish Baltic Sea port of Gdansk. Schwedt also buys from Kazakhstan.

PERN hasn’t yet issued a statement on the leak and spokeswoman Ewa Sochocka didn’t immediately answer a call seeking comment on Sunday.

