Europe’s Energy Systems Face Test With Colder Weather Next Week

(Bloomberg) -- Temperatures in northwest Europe are set to slip below seasonal norms next week, a test for power systems as the continent taps gas storage faster than usual.

While this week is expected to be mild, a cold snap will then sweep into countries including Germany and France, driving up demand for heating.

Europe’s gas reserves have been depleting rapidly in recent months after frosty weather boosted consumption, while calm conditions have slashed wind output, meaning more gas is needed to generate power. A combination of demand strains and supply concerns have pushed up gas prices about 50% this year.

Germany, Europe’s biggest power market, has a daily average of 18 heating-degree days in the 6-10 day forecast, three above the 10-year seasonal norm, according to a Bloomberg forecast.

Meteorologists have said Europe may see the coldest winter since Russia invaded Ukraine, though temperatures will still be above the seasonal average.

In Paris, the mean temperature is forecast to drop as low as zero on Dec. 10, 5C below the 30-year norm

In Zurich, the mean temperature is expected to sink as low as -8C on Dec. 11, 9C below the 30-year norm

