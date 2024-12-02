France’s Far Right Aims to Topple Government Over New Budget Law

(Bloomberg) -- The far-right National Rally party of Marine Le Pen will back a motion to topple the French government, after Prime Minister Michel Barnier failed to agree to all of its demands on next year’s budget.

The premier declared at the National Assembly on Monday that he would use a constitutional mechanism that allows for the adoption of the social security bill without a vote, but opens the door to no-confidence motions. Immediately after that announcement, the National Rally said it would support a no-confidence vote.

Because Le Pen’s party is the largest in the lower house of parliament and a left-wing coalition has said it would propose such a motion, National Rally support makes it very likely the vote will pass.

“There is no way out for a government that reconnects with the thread of Macronism, which refuses to take into account the social emergency at the end of the month and which ignores the need to relaunch growth,” National Rally President Jordan Bardella wrote on X after the announcement.

The uncertainty has pushed bond investors to punish France’s sovereign debt relative to its peers, driving up borrowing costs at one point last week as high as Greece’s and leading Barnier to warn of a “storm” in financial markets if he is dismissed from power.

The CAC 40 Index slipped 0.5% after the National Rally’s announcement, erasing a brief rally triggered by hope for a compromise. The euro lost 1% against the dollar, putting it on course for its biggest drop on a closing basis since Nov. 6. The yield on the French 10-year bond rose. The premium over German bunds that investors demand to hold the securities grew to 87 basis points, close to the widest in more than a decade.

Opposition groups now have 24 hours to file no-confidence motions. Following that, 48 hours must elapse before parliament begins to debate the proposal and a no-confidence ballot must take place within three days of that.

If the government is voted down, ministers remain in place with a caretaker status to manage current affairs, potentially including the emergency legislation to avoid a shutdown. It would then be up to President Emmanuel Macron to appoint a new prime minister, although there is no constitutional deadline for his decision.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.