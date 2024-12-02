MicroStrategy Makes Fourth Straight Weekly Purchase of Bitcoin

(Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. bought another $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, the fourth consecutive weekly purchase announced by the crypto hedge fund proxy.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based firm acquired 15,400 tokens from Nov. 25 through Dec. 1, according to an US Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The firm has purchase over $13.5 billion since Nov. 11, and now hold around $38 billion in Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy co-founder and Chairman Michael Saylor has captured the attention of Wall Street by turning the enterprise software maker into what he calls a “Bitcoin Treasury” company. The firm’s shares have surged more than 500% this year, outperforming almost every other major stock. MicroStrategy has been funding the sales through the sale of convertible notes and at-the-market share offerings.

