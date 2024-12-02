Philippines Sends Ships to Reef After China ‘Harassment’

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines said a Chinese Navy chopper harassed Filipino fishing boats at a disputed South China Sea reef, showing lingering tensions in the key waterway.

The Philippine Coast Guard sent two ships to Iroquois Reef to ensure the fishermen’s safety after receiving footage of the encounter, according to spokesman Jay Tarriela. He posted images on X which he said “captured the harassment of Filipino fishing vessels” by a People’s Liberation Army Navy helicopter.

China’s Foreign Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The fresh incident highlights the continuing conflict between Beijing and Manila in the South China Sea, a major trade route with huge energy potential. Also on Monday, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed concern over the reported presence of a Russian submarine in his nation’s waters.

