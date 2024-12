(Bloomberg) -- Rakuten Group Inc. has mandated banks for a $500 million dollar bond sale, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Japanese firm is considering the sale of hybrid perpetual notes that can be called after five years, according to the person, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.

Earlier story: Rakuten’s Costly Junk Bonds Signal Challenge Ahead for Mikitani

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.