Rupee Falls to New Record Low, Bonds Gain After Growth Slows

(Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee declined to a new all-time low after data showed a sharp slowdown in the economic growth. Bonds extended gains on bets the central bank may cut interest rates sooner than anticipated.

The rupee fell 0.2% to 84.6637 per dollar after a government report on Friday showed the economy grew at the slowest pace in almost two years. A stronger dollar spurred by US President-elect Donald Trump demanding a commitment from the so-called BRICS nations to using the greenback also weighed on emerging-market assets.

“The meaningful miss in GDP for India increases the chance that RBI will intervene less aggressively and allow USD/INR to move higher over time in an orderly fashion,” said Michael Wan, senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank.

India’s five-year bond yield tumbled nearly six basis points to 6.62% as traders continued to bet on easing measures by the Reserve Bank of India, which is due to announce its rate decision on Dec. 6.

