Stellantis to Tap US Boss, Former CFO for Roles After CEO’s Exit

(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV will nominate executives including North America boss Antonio Filosa to a committee taking over from ousted Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares, according to people familiar with the matter, as the automaker works to fill a leadership void.

The committee headed by Chairman John Elkann will shape decisions at the company until a new CEO is found, said the people, who declined to be identified because the deliberations are private. The group will also include purchasing chief Maxime Picat, the people said.

Former Stellantis CFO Richard Palmer isn’t expected to join the committee but will be advising Elkann during the succession period, the people said.

A spokesperson for Stellantis declined to comment.

Stellantis is under pressure to restore decision-making at a time of significant upheaval in the industry. The maker of Jeep SUVs and Peugeot cars needs to halt a sales slide in the US and tackle overcapacities in Europe, where demand for electric vehicles is waning just as Chinese manufacturers expand in the region.

The automaker’s shares fell as much as 10% in Milan on Monday, and are down around 45% this year, after Stellantis announced Tavares’s departure late Sunday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The company plans to name a new CEO in the first half of next year.

Tavares is leaving sooner than expected as his views on the carmaker’s future differed from those of the board and some shareholders. While he had run Stellantis since it was formed in 2021 through a merger of PSA Group, parent of Peugeot and Citroën, and Fiat Chrysler, his drastic cost-cutting push sparked pushback from unions, dealers and managers inside the company.

