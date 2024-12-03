Fed’s Daly Says December Aside, Rates Should Continue Falling

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said an interest-rate cut this month isn’t certain but remains on the table for policymakers.

“In order to keep the economy in a good place we have to continue to recalibrate policy,” Daly said Tuesday in an interview on Fox Business. “Whether it’ll be in December or some time later, that’s a question we’ll have a chance to debate and discuss in our next meeting, but the point is we have to keep policy moving down to accommodate the economy.”

Daly’s comments put her roughly in line with policymakers who made clear on Monday they expect the US central bank to continue cutting interest rates over the next year, but stopped short of saying they are committed to making the next reduction later this month.

Fed officials have lowered rates by three quarters of a percentage point over two meetings since September. They gather again Dec. 17-18. Several policymakers have signaled support for continued rate cuts, but at a more gradual pace.

Daly said supply and demand are now roughly in balance, progress on inflation is continuing and policymakers are committed to bringing it down to target.

“It is moving down gradually, and that’s important for families and businesses that need some relief, but there’s more work to do,” she said. “This is the important part: Even if we do do another rate cut, policy will remain restrictive.”

Daly said she thinks the neutral rate — the level at which rates neither stimulate nor hold back economic growth — has likely edged up “closer to 3%.” Given the degree of uncertainty, though, she said the Fed should move slowly.

“I think we can take our time and adjust as the economy gives us more information,” the San Francisco Fed chief said.

Daly is a voter this year on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

(Updates with more Daly comments from the interview throughout.)

