Former Trafigura Executive Turns Star Witness in Bribery Trial

(Bloomberg) -- At the heart of Trafigura Group’s landmark Swiss corruption trial is hotly contested evidence from a man who for several years was one of the trading house’s most senior executives, but who won’t be anywhere near the courthouse.

Switzerland’s federal criminal court in Bellinzona on Tuesday rejected a request by Trafigura to have the testimony from convicted former executive Mariano Marcondes Ferraz thrown out.

The Brazilian trader, who ran the Angolan oil business being investigated, is not expected to appear at the trial taking place over the next few weeks in the sleepy Swiss town of Bellinzona. But Ferraz’s name is mentioned more than 200 times in Switzerland’s indictment of Trafigura — which is charged through its Dutch parent Trafigura Beheer BV — and three individuals, including former chief operating officer Mike Wainwright.

Ferraz’s evidence, given over the course of four interviews with prosecutors in 2022 and 2023, was the focus of much of the debate on the first day of proceedings. Lawyers for Trafigura and Wainwright asked for his testimony to be thrown out, arguing that it was tainted by being given as part of a cooperation agreement with prosecutors. Without it, they suggested, the whole case would collapse.

“No Mariano Ferraz, no indictment, no trial,” said Trafigura’s lawyer, Jean-Francois Ducrest.

The four defendants deny the charges against them. Brazilian and Swiss lawyers for Ferraz declined to comment.

Ferraz joined Trafigura in 2007 after working for Glencore Plc and its predecessor Marc Rich + Co. — the trading house where Claude Dauphin and Trafigura’s other founders had cut their teeth.

Championed by Dauphin, Ferraz rose rapidly through Trafigura’s ranks, becoming chief executive of the company’s Angolan joint-venture DT Group in 2009. That gave him a key role in a country that was an important source of business for Trafigura.

It also placed Ferraz in proximity to local partners like Leopoldino Fragoso do Nascimento, a close associate of former Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos. The Angolan official, commonly known as General Dino, was later placed under US sanctions for allegedly stealing billions of dollars through embezzlement.

In 2014, when Dauphin stepped down as CEO due to ill health, Ferraz was elevated to Trafigura’s inner circle — its eight-man management board.

His spell at the top was short. In 2016, he was arrested in Sao Paulo airport on his way to London, as part of the Brazil’s sweeping Car Wash corruption probe.

Ferraz was accused of paying Petrobras’s then-director of oil procurement $868,450 in return for inflated price contracts for his company, Decal do Brasil, and eventually sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2018. While Trafigura was not involved in that case, in 2019, Ferraz agreed to collaborate with Brazilian prosecutors, and started giving evidence against his former colleagues.

That has already proved painful for Trafigura once this year: when the company pleaded guilty to US charges it paid bribes for oil deals, Ferraz was one of two Trafigura executives described as directing the bribes. The other was Dauphin.

Now Ferraz is once again a key figure in the Swiss trial, in which Trafigura is accused of bribing an Angolan official from 2009 to 2011.

Trafigura’s lawyer Ducrest showed messages between Swiss and Brazilian prosecutors to the court on Monday, claiming that they had coordinated “a sophisticated and camouflaged operation” as to how Ferraz’s testimony was to be used in the case.

Wainwright’s lawyer Daniel Kinzer said the fact that Ferraz was heard as a witness rather than as a defendant, given his role in the case, “is proof he was given a deal” and immunity from prosecution.

But Swiss prosecutors said on Monday that he wasn’t given a plea bargain, as the concept doesn’t exist under Swiss law, even if former senior prosecutors have called for its introduction to speed up the judicial process. “We are very far from the so-called deal the defense talks about,” said lead prosecutor Gregoire Merevand.

“The notion of a deal should fall like a house of cards,” when the court comes to consider it, and Mariano Ferraz’s testimony should be considered fully usable, he said.

Swiss prosecutors never told Ferraz that he wouldn’t be a defendant or that he’d never be prosecuted, but only that any testimony he gave to the Swiss would not be used against him, the court ruled on Tuesday in rejecting Trafigura’s bid.

