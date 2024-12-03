French Lawmakers to Vote Wednesday on Toppling the Government

(Bloomberg) -- French lawmakers will hold a no-confidence vote Wednesday, with far-right leader Marine Le Pen expected to join forces with a left-wing coalition to topple the government.

Prime Minister Michel Barnier used a constitutional mechanism on Monday to force through an unpopular budget, leading to a leftist coalition and Le Pen’s National Rally to call for votes of no confidence.

Given the fragmented National Assembly and dwindling number of centrist lawmakers, the unlikely alliance between the far right and left groups should be sufficient to topple Barnier’s administration.

The extraordinarily fast collapse of the government – if the motion passes it will be the shortest tenure for a premier since France’s Fifth Republic was founded in 1958 – underscores the power acquired by Le Pen since Macron called a surprise election in June.

The uncertainty around the budget has pushed bond investors to punish France’s sovereign debt relative to its peers, driving up borrowing costs at one point last week as high as Greece’s and leading Barnier to warn of a “storm” in financial markets if he is dismissed from power.

If the government is voted down, ministers remain in place with a caretaker status to manage current affairs, potentially including the emergency legislation to avoid a shutdown. It would then be up to President Emmanuel Macron to appoint a new prime minister, although there is no constitutional deadline for his decision.

While the left has called on Macron to resign, he can’t be forced out of his job. The next presidential election is set for 2027 and Le Pen is the frontrunner.

The president could also dissolve parliament again, but not until July, a year after the previous elections.

Finance Minister Antoine Armand said there would be painful consequences across the economy if the government falls in the next few days. Relying on emergency legislation would tip 380,000 more households into paying income tax and another 18 million would see their bills rise, according to the minister. Emergency aid for farmers would also be impossible and the government could not go ahead with plans to hire more police.

“In an economy where interest rates rise, in an economy without a budget, in an economy plunged into uncertainty, no sector wins, no French person wins, no business wins,” Armand said on France 2 Tuesday.

